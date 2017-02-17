Anarchy Wrap Widebody BMW M4 Has Over 800 HP, Could Be World's Fastest M4

The final part of the title above might sound like an ambitious target. So, how do you set off to create the world's fastest BMW M4? Well, for one thing, you notice that nobody seems to have taken the twin-turbo M Division machine close to the 1,000 hp border so far.





The video below offers us a preview of the machine, with the output of the M4 expected to sit well above the 800 hp mark. The list of tech goodies also includes an Akrapovic exhaust, which means this BMW will be able to fully express its feelings and emotions.



It's enough to look at the wrap of the Bimmer and you'll get the anarchy theme of the beast. The design of the wrap comes from digital artist Skepple, whose pixel plays we've featured on tons of occasions - here's another example of the pixel wielder's adventures, one that saw a Porsche Cayman GT4



The second skin comes to cover the car in all its widebody Liberty Walk glory, while the new wheels come from Vorsteiner and are shod in Nitto rubber. This is one of those cars that can get surprisingly close to the road, all thanks to its air springs, which come from Accuair.



As far as we can tell from the social media presence of the



Given the tech goodies mentioned above, we should hear more from this M4 in the future, possibly with a quarter-mile plot twist. Who knows? Maybe you'll even get to meet the beast at your local Cars & Coffee.



