autoevolution

Anarchy Wrap Widebody BMW M4 Has Over 800 HP, Could Be World's Fastest M4

 
17 Feb 2017, 11:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The final part of the title above might sound like an ambitious target. So, how do you set off to create the world's fastest BMW M4? Well, for one thing, you notice that nobody seems to have taken the twin-turbo M Division machine close to the 1,000 hp border so far.
The M4 we're here to show you comes to change all that, all under the Anrchy 5 moniker. The 3.0-liter straight-six under the hood has received tons of aftermarket hardware, starting with a twin-turbo upgrade.

The video below offers us a preview of the machine, with the output of the M4 expected to sit well above the 800 hp mark. The list of tech goodies also includes an Akrapovic exhaust, which means this BMW will be able to fully express its feelings and emotions.

It's enough to look at the wrap of the Bimmer and you'll get the anarchy theme of the beast. The design of the wrap comes from digital artist Skepple, whose pixel plays we've featured on tons of occasions - here's another example of the pixel wielder's adventures, one that saw a Porsche Cayman GT4 getting a beater Martini wrap.

The second skin comes to cover the car in all its widebody Liberty Walk glory, while the new wheels come from Vorsteiner and are shod in Nitto rubber. This is one of those cars that can get surprisingly close to the road, all thanks to its air springs, which come from Accuair.

As far as we can tell from the social media presence of the BMW, the M4 project, which wasn't ready when the video was filmed, has now been completed.

Given the tech goodies mentioned above, we should hear more from this M4 in the future, possibly with a quarter-mile plot twist. Who knows? Maybe you'll even get to meet the beast at your local Cars & Coffee.

BMW M4 BMW wrap widebody
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

BMW M481
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77