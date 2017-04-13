Volvo EV Could Be Built In China, To Debut In 2019

Following the completion of the 90 Series, which ranges from the S90 sedan to the XC90 crossover SUV, Volvo
plans to go one step further than the 400-horsepower T8 Twin Engine powertrain. And that step, as it happens, is battery-powered electric vehicles.
The head honcho of Volvo Car USA offered a glimpse into what to expect from the fully-electric model last month in Geneva. The highlights are 250-plus miles
(402 kilometers) worth of range, a starting price between $35k and $40,000, and a vehicle platform developed with electrification in mind.
A new report, coming from Automotive News Europe
, drops a bit more info on the subject. Citing sources close to the automaker, the publication expects Volvo to make an announcement about its electric ambitions next week at the second major motoring show of the current month: Auto Shanghai 2017.
China is an important market for Volvo, not just because parent company Geely originates from The Middle Kingdom. Near the sub-provincial city of Chengdu, Volvo builds compact- and mid-sized SPA-based vehicles. Over in Luqiao, Volvo operates an assembly complex where 40 Series vehicles will be assembled. Also in Luqiao, Geely will manufacture the Lynk & CO 01
compact crossover SUV
that's expected to ride on the Volvo Cars’ CMA platform.
Automotive News Europe’s sources say that Luqiao
is where Volvo’s first-ever EV will be manufactured, for both China and export markets. The EV could come in the form of an “all-new model,”
but nothing much is known about size or body style. Then there’s the question mark surrounding the backbone of the said EV, with clues pointing to the Modular Electrification Platform.
MEP for short, this architecture will allow Volvo to offer outputs ranging from 100 to 450 kW
(134 to 603 horsepower or 136 to 612 PS), with battery capacities no larger than 100 kWh. On an ending note, the sources also said that Volvo is “simultaneously developing full-electric cars that will be underpinned by its larger scalable product architecture (SPA).”
Editor's note:
The pictured vehicle is the Volvo 40.2 Concept.