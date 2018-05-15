autoevolution
 

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rendered in Entry-Level Trim, Multiple Body Styles

No less than six configurations. That’s how many X-Tomi Design has imagined and subsequently Photoshopped for the ultra-luxurious 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the British automaker’s full-size sport utility vehicle with the twin-turbo heart of the Phantom and off-road capability that would make the Range Rover blush.
The collection starts with the entry-level trim, featuring black-painted plastic bumpers front and rear, plastic grille, side mirrors, and door handles, halogen headlights, as well as steel wheels. The Cullinan Sport configuration seems more feasible in the real world, for it features a lowered suspension, low-profile tires wrapped around large-diameter wheels, and the requisite gloss-black window trim.

Next up, X-Tomi dreamed up the Cullinan Coupe, and it looks interesting to say the least. The convertible, on the other hand, is out of this world as far as feasibility is concerned, more so if you bear in mind the motor vehicle safety standards enforced in this day and age. The Cullinan Pickup Coupe is best described as an outlandish workhorse, while the Cullinan Pickup Double Cab doesn’t look half bad.

Priced at $325,000 from the get-go, the real-life Cullian is positioned above the Ghost ($311,900) and Wraith ($320,500) in the British automaker’s lineup. Only the Dawn ($346,300) and Phantom ($417,825) are more expensive, which is perfectly fine considering the exclusive nature of those two models.

In addition to opening the brand to a larger, somewhat younger audience, the Cullinan has another well-planned assignment handed down by the people who decided on making the Rolls-Royce utility vehicle in the first place. Boiled down to the point, the plan laid out by the automaker’s head honchos is to double the automaker’s global sales in the coming years from 3,362 vehicles in 2017 to 7,000.

Now, where did we heard this before? Yup, Lamborghini is doing it already with the MLB Evo-based and Porsche Cayenne-related Urus. Ferrari will jump in on the action at a later date with the F16X, which is also designed to boost sales beyond the self-imposed limit of 10,000 vehicles per annum.

