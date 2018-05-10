Rolls-Royce Cullinan Goes Live after Being Tested to Destruction

Two months of waiting have ended for high-end luxury car lovers, as the Brits from Rolls-Royce have pulled the wraps off what is supposed to be a diamond among SUVs.

Rolls-Royce claims the car is the world’s only purpose-built luxury SUV , although they seem to loath that term. Internally, Rolls only whispers the word SUV when talking about the Cullinan.



Instead they refer to it as a high-bodied car. They also call it the first “three-box” car in the SUV segment, meaning the rear partition wall creates a distinct environment for passengers, separated from the luggage compartment.



For the passengers, Rolls promises the best seat in the house, offering two rear configurations, lounge (three passengers) or individual. A first for the brand, the rear seats can be folded down.



For cargo, the Cullinan provides 560 liters of space in the back, which can be increased to 600 with the parcel shelf removed. The boot floor can be electronically raised to meet the seat base and allow for transportation of objects 2,245 mm in length (88 inches).



To allow easier access for the driver and passengers, the SUV lowers itself by 40 mm when the key or tactile stainless steel door handle are activated. When the start button is pressed, the Cullinan stands back up.



Digital instruments adorn the dashboard, with Rolls offering for the first time a touchscreen central information panel. The car is packed with assistive technologies, ranging from night vision to lane departure warning systems.



As for the off-road capabilities, showcased in the series of



The Cullinan uses electronic suspension, a double-wishbone front axle and 5-link rear axle and four-wheel steering. All come online at the press of a button and by selecting a setting called Everywhere.



Below is the very lengthy press release about all the capabilities of the Cullinan, written in a very Rolls-Royce-ish style. Information about pricing or start of production has not yet been announced.



Powered, as rumored, by the 6.75 liter twin-turbo V12, the Cullinan is a monster of a machine developing 563 bhp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. All that power is wrapped in an all-new all-wheel drive, all-wheel steer system.