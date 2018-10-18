autoevolution

2019 Porsche 911 Spotted in Dubai Traffic, Launch Imminent

18 Oct 2018
With this year marking Porsche's 70th anniversary, the carmaker is working on plenty of birthday presents to itself and the most important one has to be the all-new 992 Neunelfer. Test cars for the 2019 Porsche 911 can be seen all over the world, with a fresh example of this coming from Dubai.
As you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the 911 Carrera (S) prototype we have here is still camouflaged, but we'll remind you that test cars coming in (almost) fully uncovered trim have been spotted on the Nurburgring.

Then again, with the 992 set to make its debut late next month, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the said sightings shouldn't come as a surprise.

This time around, there will be no narrow-body Carrera, which means that even the base model's rear track will match that of the current GT3. As expected, the generation change will also bring a front track boost.

A greater percentage of aluminum is used for the new car's body, with this measure being introduced to maintain the vehicle's weight. As for the heavier parts, the PDK is one of them. The dual-clutch tranny of the 911 will receive the 8-speed setup found on the Panamera, albeit with a custom layout. Note that the transmission can accommodate an electric motor.

Speaking on electric power, Porsche has prepared the chassis for holding batteries, but we might have to wait for the mid-cycle revamp of the 992 to see the first hybrid incarnation - it's all due to the slow advance in battery technology.

The Carrera and Carrera S models will feature an evolution of the turbocharged 3.0-liter units that were born on the current cars. Expect small advances on the maximum output and the lag reduction fronts.

Another novelty will come from the PSCB (Porsche Surface Coated Brakes) hardware we've met on the third-generation Cayenne.

And to make the 911 even more usable, the newcomer will pack a Wet Driving mode. It's worth mentioning that, just like the automatic windscreen wipers, the car will use sensors to determine when the rain kicks in, thus turning on the system on its own.

As for the cabin, the greatest change will come from the partially digital dashboard, which will see the traditional analog center tach being flanked by a pair of screens.

The launch schedule involves the Carrera S for this year, while the standard Carrera is set to land in early 2019. As for the 911 Turbo and 911 GT3, which have been spotted testing, these will come in the second half of next year.


 

