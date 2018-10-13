2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Prototype Confirms Naturally Aspirated Flat-Six

Have you decided what you want for Christmas this year? Well, if you're a Porschephile, the answer is simple and it involves the introduction of the 2019 Porsche 911. The 992 is set to make its debut by the time we'll all open the champagne and start the countdown, with Zuffenhausen engineers currently polishing the final details. However, we'll have to wait for next year to meet the spiced-up incarnation of the rear-engined machine, namely the 911 GT3 and the 911 Turbo.

The prototype of the new GT Division animal was spotted doing its thing on the Monza Circuit in Italy, with this being part of a private testing session (more on this at the bottom of the page).



Just listen to that flat-six screaming! Theis test car comes to dismiss the rumors of Porsche axing the atmospheric boxer for the GT3 and GT3 RS. And while the lightning-quick shifts that can be heard here obviously come from a PDK tranny, we're also expecting the six-speed manual to stay.



The prototypes have moved past the test mule stage we showed you in the past, which means we can see various production bits fitted to the car. And despite many of these being masked with body-colored tape, there are some of them, such as the rear wing, that can be easily admired.



Judging by the aero-dictated styling of the car, Porsche seems to continue the extra aggression trend it has started when transitioning from the 991.1 to the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3.



2020 911 GT3 aside, we have to mention that the clip below also showcases other GT Division animals. We're referring to the



