2019 Porsche 911 Hits Nurburgring in Production Trim, Shows New Exhaust Sound

The fact that Porsche still hasn't released the final version of the 991 Neunelfer, a role that should go to the 911 Speedster, shouldn't trick you into believing we have to wait for the 992 model. In fact, the next-gen 911 will land by the end of the year, so it's no wonder that a fully naked prototype was recently filmed doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

The Carrera and Carrera S incarnations of the 992 will be animated by evolutions of the turbocharged 3.0-liter engines that were released for the 991.2 models and this spy clip allows you to check out the soundtrack of the newcomer.



Porsche has also confirmed the hybridization of the newcomer, albeit without releasing further info. The most likely version is that we'll get a Carrera 4 E-Hybrid delivering Carrera S level of performance with a focus on efficiency. However, the Turbo S could also become the Turbo S E-Hybrid and land as a 700 hp monster.



Speaking of the Turbo, the TT 3.8-liter flat-six of the current model is expected to make room for an all-new engine - here's a



The German carmaker has also stated that it will maintain the naturally aspirated nature of the GT3/GT3 RS models for as long as possible, so there's no reason to fret. In fact, a recent



As for the cabin, the most important upgrade comes from the instrument cluster. So while the analog center tacho remains in place, this will be flanked by a pair of screens, which will help maintain the traditional five-instrument layout - we've added a previous series of spyshots to the gallery above, with these showcasing the cabin of the 2019 Porsche 911.



