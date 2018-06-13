NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

2019 Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 Adds More Standard Equipment, Has More Power

If Mercedes were to pull the plug on the SLC, would you miss the little roadster? Once the SLK turned into the SLC-Class in December 2015, the 55went the way of the dodo, relegating the SLC 43 as the top dog. With 385 horsepower (up from 362) on tap from the 3.0-liter bi-turbocharged V6 , the two-seat roadster packs quite a punch. But at the end of the day, the 55 AMG as more exciting, full stop.Dual-zone climate control and Active LED Headlamps and Adaptive Highbeam Assist technology become standard for the 2019 model year. In regard to customization, the SLC 43 is now available with an exterior paint color named Graphite Grey. Other than that, it’s business as usual for the V6-powered SL 43 As a whole, the SLC family (300 and 43 in the U.S.) features new stand-alone options that include Blind Spot Assist, the harman/kardon LOGIC7 sound system, dashtop analog clock, and Ambient Lighting plus Parktronic. Despite these changes, there’s no escaping the fact the SLC is one of the oldest M-B models in production today.Although Mercedes-Benz and the AMG division are out testing the platform for the next-generation SL , the SLC could be on the chopping block. At the launch of the SLC, head honcho Dieter Zetsche let it slip that the three-pointed star will turn its focus to sedans and SUVs rather than sports cars. The AMG division and Maybach echo the chief executive officer’s decision, putting the future of the SLC in doubt.On the other hand, BMW prepares to take the veils off the all-new Z4 , the arch-nemesis of the SLK and SLC. As if that wasn’t enough, Toyota is getting in on the action with the all-new Supra, which is twinned with the Bavarian automaker’s Z4.If Mercedes were to pull the plug on the SLC, would you miss the little roadster?