Mercedes-Benz Creates Football Oasis in Stuttgart for 2018 FIFA World Cup

One of the biggest sporting events in the world, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is about to kick off in Moscow, at the Luzhniki Stadium, with host country Russia going against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 14. 19 photos



The official sponsor of the German national football team,



At the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, the carmaker is setting up what it calls its own stadium: an area where visitors can perceive the same atmosphere as in such a venue, achieved thanks to an open-air area where they can watch the games on a gigantic 24 square-meter screen (78 square feet).



The way in which the seats are is setup is meant to be reminiscent of the seating on a stadium. Circular decks make for a perfect view of the screen. The games, all of them except for the quarter-final matches, would be accompanied by a live commentator. And it is all free of charge.



Aside for watching the games, spectators would be kept on their toes by Mercedes with penalty shootout whose winners would get season tickets for the next special exhibition in the Mercedes-Benz Museum which starts of September 9, “125 Years of VfB Stuttgart.”



Back in March, the German carmaker announced the start of the



