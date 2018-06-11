autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz Creates Football Oasis in Stuttgart for 2018 FIFA World Cup

One of the biggest sporting events in the world, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is about to kick off in Moscow, at the Luzhniki Stadium, with host country Russia going against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 14.
As the Russian are gearing up for one month on non-stop football, fans that were unable to get to one of the venues are looking for the best places from where to watch the games. Especially ones of the current world champions.

The official sponsor of the German national football team, Mercedes-Benz, plans not to miss the chance of capitalizing on the adventures the group known as Die Mannschaft are about to embark on.

At the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, the carmaker is setting up what it calls its own stadium: an area where visitors can perceive the same atmosphere as in such a venue, achieved thanks to an open-air area where they can watch the games on a gigantic 24 square-meter screen (78 square feet).

The way in which the seats are is setup is meant to be reminiscent of the seating on a stadium. Circular decks make for a perfect view of the screen. The games, all of them except for the quarter-final matches, would be accompanied by a live commentator. And it is all free of charge.

Aside for watching the games, spectators would be kept on their toes by Mercedes with penalty shootout whose winners would get season tickets for the next special exhibition in the Mercedes-Benz Museum which starts of September 9, “125 Years of VfB Stuttgart.

Back in March, the German carmaker announced the start of the Best Never Rest campaign devised to support the current World Champions.

"Always keep on moving, keep on fighting, don't rest on your laurels - this is what THE TEAM stands for, and this is what we stand for,"Jens Thiemer, Mercedes-Benz’s vice president of marketing said in a statement at the time.
