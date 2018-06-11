Mild-Camouflage 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Shows New Features, Appears Lifted

NASA Reactivates New Horizons Probe for Ultima Thule Encounter

The same Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class prototype we saw last week is back. This time, we have a full spy photo gallery showing the luxury SUV from the front and sides. 17 photos



As we've said many times while looking at more heavily disguised prototypes, the new GLE-Class will be better at both the off-road and on-road stuff. It all depends on what you want... and how much you're willing to pay.



Compared to the previous generation, the wheel arches of this model seem more square for that rugged appearance. The suspension seems unnaturally tall, which either has to do with some soft off-road package or, most likely, air suspension.



The GLE will compete with the BMW X5 more directly than ever before. That's because unlike the older model, which used V6 engines, this generation should have inline-6 mills with one or more turbochargers. We say "should" because MB USA is still holding onto the V6 in models like the S-Class and E-Class, perhaps as a cost-saving measure.



The single horizontal bar of the front grille and the large air intakes lead us to believe that we are dealing with the AMG -Line body kit. At launch, powertrains should include the GLE 450 and GLE 400 d, with outputs similar to the CLS versions (367 and 340 HP , respective). These models should compete directly with the BMW X5 xDrive40i/40d.



