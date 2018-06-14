2019 McLaren 600LT Engine Test Mule Spied In Italy, Sounds Amazing

McLaren has just dropped the first teaser of the next 585/595LT, its last Sport Series creation with top pipes and active aero. Here's a prototype we spotted in March! (Swipe for pics) . . . #salentov12 #salento #dailydrivenexotics #mclaren #570s #720s #sportseries #mso #585lt #mclarenlt #675lt #570lt #mclarenp1 #mclarensenna #goodwood #festivalofspeed #spyshots #worldpremiere

A post shared by Salento V12 (@salentov12) on Jun 14, 2018 at 2:32am PDT