2019 McLaren 600LT Engine Test Mule Spied In Italy, Sounds Amazing

Everybody with a keen interest in supercars looks forward to June 28th, the day McLaren will take the veils off the 600LT. And as we inch forward to the grand reveal, it so happens the newcomer has been spied in the open back in March 2018.
Uploaded to YouTube by Salento V12 on March 2nd, the following video shows a 570S-based prototype next to a validation prototype of the Senna and the 675LT. A magnificent trio, but the 570S is of utmost interest. Just look at the exhaust system!
That’s right, ladies and gents! What Salento V12 spotted on this occasion is an engine test mule for the 600LT, whose rear deck-exiting exhaust and carbon fiber-clad plenum cover have been teased by McLaren earlier this week. Towards the end of the 3-minute spy video, you can hear the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 rev in anger.
Although unconfirmed, the 570S-based special edition is expected to develop 600 horsepower. McLaren makes a case for more power from the M838T engine, although those 600 ponies mentioned a moment ago are nothing but an estimate for the time being.
Along with the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the Woking-based automaker is certain to take the dry weight down from the 1,356 kilograms (2,989 pounds) of the 570S. For reference, the 675LT is 8 percent lighter (100 kilograms or 220 pounds) than the 650S on which it’s based. And speaking of the 675LT, the 600LT will be offered in two body styles (coupe and convertible) and in limited numbers (500 units each).
As for performance, well, prepare to be amazed. The 570S hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds, topping at 328 km/h (204 mph). To this effect, great potential lies within the 600LT. Expect McLaren to drop more details on the newcomer in the coming weeks. The dynamic debut of the 600LT is scheduled for the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will run from July 12 to 15.
That’s right, ladies and gents! What Salento V12 spotted on this occasion is an engine test mule for the 600LT, whose rear deck-exiting exhaust and carbon fiber-clad plenum cover have been teased by McLaren earlier this week. Towards the end of the 3-minute spy video, you can hear the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 rev in anger.
Although unconfirmed, the 570S-based special edition is expected to develop 600 horsepower. McLaren makes a case for more power from the M838T engine, although those 600 ponies mentioned a moment ago are nothing but an estimate for the time being.
Along with the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the Woking-based automaker is certain to take the dry weight down from the 1,356 kilograms (2,989 pounds) of the 570S. For reference, the 675LT is 8 percent lighter (100 kilograms or 220 pounds) than the 650S on which it’s based. And speaking of the 675LT, the 600LT will be offered in two body styles (coupe and convertible) and in limited numbers (500 units each).
As for performance, well, prepare to be amazed. The 570S hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds, topping at 328 km/h (204 mph). To this effect, great potential lies within the 600LT. Expect McLaren to drop more details on the newcomer in the coming weeks. The dynamic debut of the 600LT is scheduled for the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will run from July 12 to 15.
McLaren has just dropped the first teaser of the next 585/595LT, its last Sport Series creation with top pipes and active aero. Here's a prototype we spotted in March! (Swipe for pics) . . . #salentov12 #salento #dailydrivenexotics #mclaren #570s #720s #sportseries #mso #585lt #mclarenlt #675lt #570lt #mclarenp1 #mclarensenna #goodwood #festivalofspeed #spyshots #worldpremiere