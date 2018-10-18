Banned from the ISS, China is Accelerating Work on Own Space Station

2019 Mazda3 Teaser Video Shows Hatchback Body Style, Looks Ready For Production

Known as the Axela in Japan, the third generation of the Mazda3 came to be in 2013 for the 2014 model year. But next month, the compact-sized hatchback will start anew with redesigned everything. 13 photos



Taking inspiration from the KAI Concept from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the Mazda3 will also be available as a sedan in markets that include the United States of America. Expected to go official in the flesh towards the end of November at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the newcomer is all new from the ground up. Literally.



The Kodo Design 2 styling wraps the



Expected to develop 190 horsepower, the SkyActiv-X uses the supercharger to keep the exterior pressure right for the compression ignition to happen. Mazda isn’t calling the engine HCCI but SPCCI, translating to spark-controlled compression ignition. In other words, spark ignition serves as the catalyst for compression ignition, with the fireball acting as an air piston to compress the lean fuel in the cylinder.



With 230 Nm (170 pound-feet) on tap, it’s also torquier than the 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G in the outgoing model. The SkyActiv-X is also designed to work its magic at low rpm, partly thanks to the



For the sake of future reference, the 2018 Mazda3 for the U.S. starts at $18,095 for the sedan and $19,345 for the five-door hatchback.



