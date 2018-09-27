autoevolution
 

Mazda Restores 1992 MX-5 Miata To Perfection

After announcing the restoration program for the first generation of the MX-5 Miata last year, Mazda is much obliged to showcase the very first car to go through the process. The green-painted vehicle was purchased in 1992, and from the day it was delivered to them, Nishimoto Keiji and wife Marimi knew the MX-5 Miata would remain in the family for a long, long time.
After Keiji applied to the restoration program, Mazda chose the Nishimoto because his NA was thoroughly original despite being in need of some tender loving care. The truth, however, is that Nishimoto’s roadster is the third to have been restored under the program, following the two show cars owned and presented by Mazda at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Restoration takes place at the Engineering & Technology Center in Hiroshima, right next to the automaker’s headquarters. Mazda took two months from start to finish, with the first task of the crew coming in the form of a thorough inspection. Then the expert restorers stripped the car apart, down to the last nut and bolt.

The attention to detail is on a different level altogether, more so after you find out that the painters who restore these vehicles are the same people who spray the cars Mazda exhibits at motor shows. At the end of the two-month process, the customer is presented with a book that chronicles the restoration with before-and-after photographs.

NA Roadster Restore also brags with certification from TUV Rheinland Japan, which is another way of saying the restoration is as good as they come for the first generation of the MX-5 Miata. “People who like the Roadster, please do it by all means. You may feel that it is relatively costly compared to the car’s original price, but if you intend to keep the vehicle for dozens of years, you have to. I think that it’s worth it," declared Nishimoto Keiji.

If, however, you’re looking for spare parts for your MX-5 Miata, Mazda is much obliged to sell things that include Bridgestone SF325 185/60 14-inch tires. An all-new soft top and wood-rimmed Nardi steering wheel are also available.
