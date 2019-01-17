2019 Lister LFP Has Four Seats, Capable Of 200+ MPH

SpaceX Layoffs Coming Despite Record Number of 2018 Launches

But last year, Lister stepped away from sports cars in order to work its magic on the F-Pace luxury crossover utility vehicle. Now called LFP, the all-wheel-drive Jaguar with Lister know-how promises in excess of 200 miles per hour.That’s 322 km/h or Ferrari F40-rivaling velocity. “We know how to make the fastest four-seaters. We know how to make the best racing cars. We know bespoke manufacturing. We know that a daily, useable car doesn’t have to be normal,” reads the company’s latest Facebook post.Reservations for the go-faster CUV are already taken for early delivery, and as expected, the heart and soul of the LFP is the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that Jaguar plans to phase out in the near future. Specifications include 500 kW (680 PS or 670 horsepower), an eight-speed automatic transmission, and enough torque to turn all four tires into smoke at the tap of the loud pedal.140,000 pounds sterling is the starting price for the LFP, and production is limited to 250 examples of the breed. Standstill to 60 miles per hour? That would take 3.5 seconds, matching the twin-turbo V8-engined Urus from the House of the Raging Bull in Sant’Agata Bolognese.Jeep’s Grand Cherokee Trackhawk also needs 3.5 seconds to hit that speed, but Hennessey-tuned models with 1,000 horsepower can do that in 2.7 seconds. As far as the quarter-mile is concerned (10.7 seconds for the Jeep), Lister doesn’t have a change against the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.Nevertheless, what the Accrington-based British outfit is developing is the fastest utility vehicle entitled to wear license plates. That alone makes the LFP as desirable as it sounds, but then again, the exclusivity will wear off once the competition comes up with something even faster.If it were your money, would you take the LFP, Urus , or Trackhawk?