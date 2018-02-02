Upcoming Lister Lightning Will Take The Jaguar F-Pace SVR To The Extreme

“You mean the V8-powered mid-size luxury crossover that Jaguar hasn’t bothered to launch yet?”
Rightly so, dear reader, as Lister’s head honcho revealed to Top Gear
. The question is, why utility vehicle and not a sports car, the latter being the specialty of the company founded by Brian lister?
“I think it’s something we can do a really good job of,”
explains Lawrence Whittaker on behalf of Lister Motor Company
. “The likes of Overfinch don’t focus on engine mods anymore. We focus on making cars as fast as humanly possible. We want to be tuning every element.”
The automaker hasn’t started development of the Lister Lightning, as the 666-bhp Jaguar F-Pace SVR
-based project will be called. The aim, however, is to offer driver-oriented tuning jobs “on every Jaguar model,”
but that’ll take some time considering how small Lister’s operations are right now.
On the subject of bragging right, Lister tuning the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 to 675 PS would give the 2018 Lamborghini Urus
a run for its money in terms of sheer output. But for complete and utter dominance over the world’s fastest SUV
, the company needs to focus on top speed as well.
With the Thunder good for 208 mph (335 km/h) on full song, 190 mph (305 km/h) in the Lightning doesn’t seem impossible with the right gearing for the transmission and the right kind of aerodynamic trickery. On that note, boss Whittaker “reckons we’ll see the Lightning by September,”
meaning that the F-Pace SVR will launch a few months prior.
In the long run, Lister dreams of bringing to market a 250-mph hypercar with a 1,000-bhp supercharged V12. The plan was announced in 2014, with the yet-unnamed model expected to cost £2,000,000. The 7.8-liter engine, Whittaker highlights, will be derived from the Storm Le Mans prototype of 2006, which uses a block that originates from the Jaguar XJS
.