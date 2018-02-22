V12-powered Lister Storm II Hypercar Teased By CEO

After the Knobbly and Costin, Lister Motor Company is now eyeing the tuning scene with the F-Type SVR-based Thunder
. By September, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR-based Lightning will be added to the roster, but that’s not the end of the British outfit’s ambitions.
A glimpse into the future of Lister... the Storm II,
is how Lawrence Whittaker, the man behind the return of the Lister Motor Company, describes the automaker’s next big thing. Pictured as a rendering next to the Knobbly
, the Storm II features unmistakable exterior styling and a whole lot of potential.
Although it’s easy to associate the front-end design with that of Lotus concepts from not that long ago, Lister managed to style the Storm II in such a way that it doesn’t interfere with the visual identity of other automakers. Arguably the most interesting detail as far as the eye can see in this rendering is the Formula 1
-inspired shark fin, which aids with the aerodynamics and stability at high speeds.
Ever since Lister was brought back from the dead in 2014, head honcho Whittaker has made it clear that a full-on hypercar is his greatest ambition for Lister, the sort of automotive excellence on four wheels that could hold its own against the likes of McLaren. The thing is, not much else is known about the Storm II.
Older comments by Whittaker suggested that Lister is seeking investors to buy into the development of the newcomer. Chances are, however, that the profit the company will make from tuning Jaguar models
might be redirected towards this purposeful project.
In regard to get-up-and-go, the Storm II is expected to borrow a trick from the original Storm’s book. More to the point, a Jaguar-sourced V12 bored to 7.8 liters and supercharged for good measure. With a projected 1,000 brake horsepower from this setup, the most potent Lister of them all could top 250 miles per hour on full song, all for the price of £2 million.
Editor's note:
Original Lister Storm pictured in the gallery.