autoevolution
 

The 2018 Lister Thunder Is A Modified Jaguar F-Type SVR With 666 BHP On Tap

31 Jan 2018, 15:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The F-Type SVR is not to everyone’s taste, but it’s not too shabby either. In addition to the awe-inspiring looks with clasically correct proportions, the F-Type in SVR specification has 575 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque at its disposal. And AWD to keep the rear end in check, of course.
9 photos
2018 Lister Thunder Jaguar F-Type SVR2018 Lister Thunder Jaguar F-Type SVR2018 Lister Thunder Jaguar F-Type SVR2018 Lister Thunder Jaguar F-Type SVR2018 Lister Thunder Jaguar F-Type SVR2018 Lister Thunder Jaguar F-Type SVR2018 Lister Thunder Jaguar F-Type SVR2018 Lister Thunder Jaguar F-Type SVR
But from 5.0 liters, eight cylinders, and a supercharger, you know that Jaguar can do better. The British automaker doesn’t want that, so Lister took up the challenge to improve the F-Type SVR. The result comes in the form of the Thunder, the first modern road car in 25 years from Lister.

1993 saw the arrival of the Lister Storm, which relied on 7.0 liters of V12 goodness with 554 horsepower on tap, could top 335 km/h (208 mph) on full song. But as fate would have it, the company delivered four road-going examples befored production ended, with three surviving today.

OK’d by none other than Tiff Needell of Top Gear and Fifth Gear fame, the indirect successor of the Storm is rated at 666 brake horsepower (675 metric horsepower) and promises a top speed “in excess of 200 mph.” The sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) comes in “just over three seconds,” and production is limited to 99 examples of the breed at £139,950 per unit.

“Like Brabus and AMG with Mercedes and Alpina with BMW, we are hoping to become synonymous once again with tuning Jaguar vehicles, giving customers new enhanced, bespoke performance and design alternatives to Jaguar’s acclaimed model programme,” declared Lawrence Whittaker, the man in charge of the revitalized Lister Motor Company.

Where does the 2018 Lister Thunder stand in comparison to the 2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe as far as pricing in concerned? The difference isn’t something to write home about (£112,680 versus £139,950), but what you get in return is a thoroughly special driver’s car. A luxurious one of those thanks to Bridge of Weir Nappa leather. The options list is extensive, to say the least, and includs a lighter hood made from carbon fiber.

2018 Lister Thunder Jaguar F-Type Lister Thunder jaguar v8 sports car tuning
press release
Who's Your Number One? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumJAGUAR XJR15JAGUAR XJR15 ExoticAll JAGUAR models  