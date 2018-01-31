The 2018 Lister Thunder Is A Modified Jaguar F-Type SVR With 666 BHP On Tap

The F-Type SVR is not to everyone’s taste, but it’s not too shabby either. In addition to the awe-inspiring looks with clasically correct proportions, the F-Type in SVR
specification has 575 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque at its disposal. And AWD to keep the rear end in check, of course.
But from 5.0 liters, eight cylinders, and a supercharger, you know that Jaguar can do better. The British automaker doesn’t want that, so Lister took up the challenge to improve the F-Type SVR. The result comes in the form of the Thunder, the first modern road car in 25 years from Lister
.
1993 saw the arrival of the Lister Storm, which relied on 7.0 liters of V12 goodness with 554 horsepower on tap, could top 335 km/h (208 mph) on full song. But as fate would have it, the company delivered four road-going examples befored production ended, with three surviving today.
OK’d by none other than Tiff Needell
of Top Gear and Fifth Gear fame, the indirect successor of the Storm is rated at 666 brake horsepower (675 metric horsepower) and promises a top speed “in excess of 200 mph.”
The sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) comes in “just over three seconds,”
and production is limited to 99 examples of the breed at £139,950 per unit.
“Like Brabus and AMG with Mercedes and Alpina with BMW, we are hoping to become synonymous once again with tuning Jaguar vehicles, giving customers new enhanced, bespoke performance and design alternatives to Jaguar’s acclaimed model programme,”
declared Lawrence Whittaker, the man in charge of the revitalized Lister Motor Company
.
Where does the 2018 Lister Thunder stand in comparison to the 2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe as far as pricing in concerned? The difference isn’t something to write home about (£112,680 versus £139,950), but what you get in return is a thoroughly special driver’s car. A luxurious one of those thanks to Bridge of Weir Nappa leather. The options list is extensive, to say the least, and includs a lighter hood made from carbon fiber.