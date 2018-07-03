Oumuamua Interstellar Object Accelerated and Changed Course in Our Solar System

2019 Lister Lightning Teased Once Again, Has Carbon-Ceramic Braking System

Take a long, good look at the following teaser. Now compare it to the first-ever teaser of the Lightning, and you’ll notice some differences in regard to the wheels and braking system. Without further beating around the bush, what Lister wants to tell us with this picture is that development of the Lightning is coming along nicely. 11 photos



The devilish output comes courtesy of a supercharged V8 capable of roasting all four tires at the tap of the loud pedal. It’s no wonder Lister charges £139,950 per example of the breed, is it? The Lightning, though, is a different animal altogether.



By modifying the F-Pace SVR to outperform the Lamborghini Urus and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, this small outfit from Cambridge is challenging the most powerful, fastest, and quickest SUVs currently on sale. That’s a tall order in its own right, more so if you bear in mind that Lister also plans to develop a



250 units will be offered for sale, but pricing information isn’t available for the time being. The Jaguar F-Pace SVR starts at £74,835 in the United Kingdom, which means the Lightning could cost in the ballpark of £100k as standard. Out of the box, the F-Pace SVR hits 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and 176 miles per hour on full song.



With a claimed top speed of 190 miles per hour, the Urus is the fastest SUV out there. And even though its V8 engine is smaller (4.0 liters) and relies on twin-turbocharging to make the most out of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the supercharged V8 from Jaguar has plenty of potential in the hands of Lister. The big question is, can the aero guys make the



