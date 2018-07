2019 Lister Lightning Teased Once Again, Has Carbon-Ceramic Braking System

SUV

“When you are creating the world’s fastest SUV, it needs to stop as fast as it accelerates. Coming soon, the F-Pace, redefined by Lister,” the company writes on Facebook about the jacked-up brother of the F-Type SVR-based Thunder. And speaking of the automaker’s first tuning project, the Thunder churns out 666 bhp The devilish output comes courtesy of a supercharged V8 capable of roasting all four tires at the tap of the loud pedal. It’s no wonder Lister charges £139,950 per example of the breed, is it? The Lightning, though, is a different animal altogether.By modifying the F-Pace SVR to outperform the Lamborghini Urus and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, this small outfit from Cambridge is challenging the most powerful, fastest, and quickest SUVs currently on sale. That’s a tall order in its own right, more so if you bear in mind that Lister also plans to develop a V12-engined hypercar 250 units will be offered for sale, but pricing information isn’t available for the time being. The Jaguar F-Pace SVR starts at £74,835 in the United Kingdom, which means the Lightning could cost in the ballpark of £100k as standard. Out of the box, the F-Pace SVR hits 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and 176 miles per hour on full song.With a claimed top speed of 190 miles per hour, the Urus is the fastestout there. And even though its V8 engine is smaller (4.0 liters) and relies on twin-turbocharging to make the most out of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the supercharged V8 from Jaguar has plenty of potential in the hands of Lister. The big question is, can the aero guys make the F-Pace SVR cut through the air as smoothly as possible?