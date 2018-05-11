2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR-based Lister Lightning Is “The World’s Fastest SUV”

Founded in 1954 in Cambridge, Lister’s love for motorized sport was there from day one. And to this day, the British company offers faithful reproductions of racing cars from that bygone era. On the flip side, the historical relationship with Jaguar led to a partnership that’s mutually beneficial, but something completely new for Lister.
Without further beating around the bush, Lister is both a boutique automaker and a tuner. The F-Type SVR-based Thunder is the first product of this new partnership with the Leaping Cat of Coventry, packing 675 PS and priced at £139,950. Only 99 examples will ever be manufactured.
The Lister Lightning is next in line, developed from the F-Pace SVR. Previewed on Facebook by an image of the right front three-quarter, the newcomer features drilled rotors with yellow-painted brake calipers, aftermarket alloy wheels, and a more aggressive front bumper augmented by light-emitting diodes. Regarding what hides under the hood, the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 is a sure bet, although with a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow.
Already proven to 675 PS (666 horsepower) and a top speed in excess of 200 miles per hour in the Thunder, the engine in the Lightning should be no different provided that the transmission and all-wheel-drive system can handle the supercharged ferocity. And then, there’s this catchline that also serves as a promise and teaser:
“The world’s fastest SUV.”
Lister isn’t eyeing the 237.8-mph record of the SVM Qashqai-R, but the top speed of the Lamborghini Urus. The £131,500 utility vehicle from Sant’Agata Bolognese is capable of hitting 190 miles per hour (305 km/h) on full song, with 62 mph (100 km/h) coming in 3.6 seconds. The thing is, Lister won’t find it easy to modify the F-Pace SVR in such a way that it’ll better the twin-turbocharged Italian behemoth.
Out of the box, the F-Pace SVR has 550 PS (542 horsepower) on tap, enabling it to reach 62 mph in 4.3 seconds and a maximum velocity of 176 mph (283 km/h). In addition to hiking the output, Lister could go for taller gearing for the final drive ratio to increase top speed at the expense of torque.
