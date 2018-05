2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR-based Lister Lightning Is “The World’s Fastest SUV”

Without further beating around the bush, Lister is both a boutique automaker and a tuner. The F-Type SVR-based Thunder is the first product of this new partnership with the Leaping Cat of Coventry, packing 675 PS and priced at £139,950. Only 99 examples will ever be manufactured.The Lister Lightning is next in line, developed from the F-Pace SVR . Previewed on Facebook by an image of the right front three-quarter, the newcomer features drilled rotors with yellow-painted brake calipers, aftermarket alloy wheels, and a more aggressive front bumper augmented by light-emitting diodes. Regarding what hides under the hood, the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 is a sure bet, although with a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow.Already proven to 675 PS (666 horsepower) and a top speed in excess of 200 miles per hour in the Thunder, the engine in the Lightning should be no different provided that the transmission and all-wheel-drive system can handle the supercharged ferocity. And then, there’s this catchline that also serves as a promise and teaser:“The world’s fastest SUV.”Lister isn’t eyeing the 237.8-mph record of the SVM Qashqai-R , but the top speed of the Lamborghini Urus. The £131,500 utility vehicle from Sant’Agata Bolognese is capable of hitting 190 miles per hour (305 km/h) on full song, with 62 mph (100 km/h) coming in 3.6 seconds. The thing is, Lister won’t find it easy to modify the F-Pace SVR in such a way that it’ll better the twin-turbocharged Italian behemoth.Out of the box, the F-Pace SVR has 550 PS (542 horsepower) on tap, enabling it to reach 62 mph in 4.3 seconds and a maximum velocity of 176 mph (283 km/h). In addition to hiking the output, Lister could go for taller gearing for the final drive ratio to increase top speed at the expense of torque.