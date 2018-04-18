2019 Lexus ES Revealed Ahead of Auto China Debut

A week after the first teaser of the new Lexus ES was released by the Japanese manufacturer, the first photo showing the sedan hit the web on Wednesday, ahead of the car’s official unveiling at Auto China 2018.

The official unveiling of the new ES is to take place on April 25 in Beijing. The new generation ES, described by Lexus as being “a reimagined luxury equation” will be built on Toyota’s Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform that underpins Japanese models ever since the 2015 Prius.There is no official information available on the engines to be fitted on the model, but industry rumors point to more visual than technical changes for the 2019 ES. That means the car will continue to use both the V6 engine and a hybrid power train, with the required tweaks of the new generations.The biggest changes will come as both styling and comfort features. Lexus says that the new ES will bring with it novelties that would “radically transform the concept of comfort for luxury consumers all over the world.”Word is Lexus will use the ES as a replacement for the GS , in line with rumors circling for more than a year. The ES and GS are similar in size and price. But since the ES has the advantage of being very close in term of design and technologies with the Toyota Camry, Lexus will likely choose the ES over the GS based on financial reasons.In Europe, the GS failed to gain traction. Lexus will probably introduce the ES here as well to satisfy the appetite of the consumers looking for a Camry -like vehicle (Toyota’s Camry does not sell in Europe, except for Russia).The ES is one of the original models with which the brand started its life back in 1989. The current generation is the sixth and has been introduced in 2015 as a facelift to the 2012 model year.The official unveiling of the new ES is to take place on April 25 in Beijing.