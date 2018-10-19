2019 Genesis G70 Now Available With 3D Digital Instrument Cluster

Described as a world first, the 3D digital instrument cluster in the Genesis G70 is now available to order in South Korea on the range-topping 3.3T Sports Prestige trim level. What’s three-dimensional about the 12.3-inch screen, you might be wondering?

The luxury division of Hyundai also makes a case for customization, with the digital instrument cluster sporting anything from 3D satellite navigation to a lap timer. In total, three 3D themes are available, going by the names of Modern, Space, and Edge.



Switch the G70 into Sport mode, and the instrument cluster highlights the most important pieces of information: engine revolutions, speed, and gear. Genesis hasn’t announced if this option will make its way on lesser models, let alone in the United States of America.



The United States is the make-or-break market for the



Higher up, the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 has similar suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the engine in the Kia Stinger GT (365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet). The MSRP for the G70 starts at



