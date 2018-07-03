NASA Brings Mars InSight Mission to a City Near You

2019 Buick LaCrosse Adds Sport Touring Trim Level

The Avenir is Buick’s largest sedan in the lineup, and as expected from a conventional-bodied vehicle, sales are on a downward spiral. From 27,582 units in 2016, last year saw the LaCrosse move 20,161 examples in the United States. Sales figures from the first six months of 2018 paint an even bleaker picture, but as opposed to the Ford Motor Company, General Motors still believes in sedans. Bringing a monotone theme to Buick ’s mid-size luxury sedan, the Sport Touring features content that includes 19-inch wheels painted in midnight silver, ST badging on the trunk lid, black mesh grille, and a rear spoiler. The grille surround up front and side vents, meanwhile, are finished in the same color as the body of the car.Coming as standard with the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission, the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring is priced from $40,295 including the $925 destination charge. Available in five exterior colors (Red Quartz Tintcoat, Ebony Twilight Metallic, Quicksilver Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, White Frost Tricoat), the ST churns out 310 horsepower out of the box.“The ST emphasizes the importance of design, while also complementing the safety, refinement and technology of our flagship sedan,” declared Phil Brook, vice president of marketing. “The LaCrosse exemplifies what we mean by attainable luxury, offering Buick’s signature QuietTuning, spirited and efficient performance and the latest in-car connectivity all at a tremendous value to customers.”Moving on to the rest of the lineup, other LaCrosse trim levels are now available with two previously unavailable exterior colors (Carrageen Metallic and Pewter Metallic). Also new is the air ionizer. Standard to top-of-the-line Avenir , the ionizer is designed to eliminate odors and improve the quality of the air in the cabin.The Avenir is Buick’s largest sedan in the lineup, and as expected from a conventional-bodied vehicle, sales are on a downward spiral. From 27,582 units in 2016, last year saw the LaCrosse move 20,161 examples in the United States. Sales figures from the first six months of 2018 paint an even bleaker picture, but as opposed to the Ford Motor Company, General Motors still believes in sedans.