China-only 2019 Buick Velite 6 Offered With PHEV and EV Drivetrains

Remember the Velite 5 from April 2017? That car is Buick’s idea of a Chevrolet Volt for China, and the predecessor to the Velite 6 that’s coming to Auto China 2018. Inspired by the Velite Concept from November 2016, the all-new Velite 6 is available with two levels of electrification, namely plug-in hybrid and fully electric.
A compact-sized hatchback that doesn’t share the platform or propulsion system with any General Motors vehicles on sale in the United States, the Velite 6 is one of the “at least 20 electric or fuel-cell vehicles” the automaker will introduce by 2023. For the time being, GM refused to comment on U.S. availability of the newcomer.
Coming to Chinese Buick dealers in late 2018, the Velite 6 PHEV has a range of up to 435 miles (700 kilometers). Moving on to the propulsion system, a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine is joined by two AC permanent-magnet synchronous motors, a lithium-ion battery, and an electronically-controlled CVT.
The Velite 6 EV, coming in 2019, features a “modular high-performance ternary lithium-ion battery” produced by SAIC-GM at the Power Battery Development Center in Shanghai. The electric drive hasn’t been detailed, nor did Buick say a word about the range. What we do know, however, is that both the plug-in hybrid and electric model comes with Buick eConnect, thus allowing over-the-air updates.
As stated beforehand, both cars were engineered on an all-new platform that Buick didn’t detail in depth. The automaker did mention the underpinnings were engineered independently from the next-gen EV platform introduced in October 2017 by head of global electrified vehicles Pam Fletcher. GM's all-new electrified architecture will be introduced in 2021 according to CEO Mary Barra.
Together with the Velite 6 PHEV and Velite 6 EV, Buick took the veils off the Enspire Concept ahead of the Shanghai Motor Show. General Motors declined to comment on plans to produce the Enspire electric SUV, though the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful looks and 550-horsepower drivetrain are enough to turn the tide provided that there’s enough positive feedback.
