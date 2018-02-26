2019 Buick Envision Revealed With “Customer-driven Updates”

Priced at $32,990 excluding destination, the mid-cycle refresh of the Envision is $1,005 cheaper than the 2018 model year. But that isn’t the only piece of good news in regard to the Envision, which features more standard equipment than before.

“Some of the 2019 Envision’s most notable changes are the results of listening to our customers,” commented Elizabeth Pilibosian, the chief engineer of the Envision. “Beneath the updated exterior are a number of changes guided by a goal of offering the most refined and pleasant driving experience possible.” Premium lighting technology takes center stage, the entry-level trim level coming withheadlamps with LED signature lighting. The bi-functional LED headlamps, on the other hand, are reserved to the Premium and Premium II trim levels of the compact crossover, which start at $41,695 and $44,595.Lower down the spectrum, the Essence acts as the mid-ranger at $36,795, followed by the Preferred ($34,495), and Envision. In comparison to the pre-facelift , the 2019 model year is equipped with an 8.0-inch infotainment system that integrates Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot at $20 per month for the unlimited data plan, OnStar, myBuick app, Smart Drive, and more.The 2.5-liter four-cylinder soldiers on as the standard powertrain, connected to a six-speed automatic transmission and offered in front- or all-wheel-drive configurations. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which has 295 pound-feet of torque compared to yesterday’s 260 pound-feet, is matched with a nine-speed automatic No less than 10 airbags, rear park assist, rear seat reminder, and Tire Fill Alert are also standard, with available safety features including Forward Automatic Braking and Surround Vision. What else has Buick changed with the Envision, you ask?The hands-free microphone, for example, has been improved. The “seat heating system warms up more quickly.” And here’s another quote that might make the more informed consumer chuckle with amusement: “engine stop/start deactivation switch — a Buick first in North America.” Oh, Buick , that’s so 2000s of you!On the upside, the tech-savvy consumer will be happy to hear that the wireless charging pad is compatible with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Buick further claims that improvements made to the brake booster translate to less effort from the driver’s part.“Some of the 2019 Envision’s most notable changes are the results of listening to our customers,” commented Elizabeth Pilibosian, the chief engineer of the Envision. “Beneath the updated exterior are a number of changes guided by a goal of offering the most refined and pleasant driving experience possible.”