The Buick Enspire Concept Is An All-Electric SUV With 550 Horsepower

The electric SUV isn’t a new notion in the automotive industry, let alone an e-SUV with the neck-snapping performance of the Tesla Model X P100D. But for a brand as dull as Buick, the Enspire Concept is surprisingly superb. And pretty potent too!
Revealed online prior to its premiere at Auto China 2018 in Beijing, the Enspire is a one-off described by the automaker as “an exploration of Buick’s bold design ideas and innovative technologies for future mobility.” As far as the exterior styling is concerned, we’re down with the direction Buick will adopt for its future models.
The interior is more sci-fi than real-world, flaunting a “surround skyline” theme and suspended theater-type seating. Contrasting with the OLED display and head-up display is natural wood grain and microfiber suede. Being a preview for what’s to come in the 2020s, the Enspire also boasts 5G high-speed Internet connectivity.
Under the skin, the electric powertrain is rated at 410 kW, translating to 550 horsepower. Buick forgot to mention if it’s a dual- or four-motor drivetrain, though we’re inclined to believe that two electric motors are enough for this application and output. The eMotion electric propulsion system supports fast charging and wireless charging, though the battery’s location and capacity haven’t been detailed.
What Buick did tell is that 80 percent of capacity can be charged in as little as 40 minutes. For reference, Level 3 (480-volt) fast charging can take a Tesla to 80 percent in… wait for it… 40 minutes. After the 80-percent point, the Supercharger is programmed to throttle back, thus safeguarding the lithium-ion battery’s health.
What else there is to say about the Enspire Concept? Well, Buick estimates that it could hit 60 miles per hour in as little as four seconds. If driven in a sensible fashion, range can go up to 370 miles (596 kilometers), thus besting the Model X 100D (295 miles). Speaking of which, the Model X 100D is a real car bought by real people whereas the Enspire is a concept that might never see the light of day.
On that note, Buick is expected to start production of an electric crossover by mid-2019, underpinned by the BEV II platform of the Chevrolet Bolt.
