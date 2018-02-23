Facelifted 2019 Buick Envision Arriving In U.S. Dealerships This Spring

Model year 2019 will see the Envision enter its mid-life crisis, with Buick on the brink of introducing the facelift to the U.S. market. When will that happen? According to a report published by Automotive News
, dealers will get the newcomer as soon as April.
The Envision pictured in the gallery is the China-spec facelift, which should give enthusiasts and prospective buyers an idea about what to expect. Additional chrome trim, bi-LED headlights
, Enclave- and LaCrosse-inspired styling are the most obvious of changes operated. Different taillights and exhaust finishers are also in the offing, as is a handful of developments in terms of interior design.
Based on information from the order guide of the 2019 Buick Envision, some exterior colors will be replaced, while the six-speed transmission will be discontinued in favor of the Hydra-Matic 9T50
nine-speed automatic. Engine options? At the lowermost point of the range, the Envision will soldier on with a 2.5-liter with direct injection, 197 horsepower, and 192 pound-feet.
Uppermost trims come standard with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder General Motors calls LTG. The same engine as found in the Chevrolet Camaro and GMC Terrain, the four-pot mill boasts 252 horsepower and 295 pound-feet
in this application.
The Envision is the third best-selling model in the Buick lineup, with U.S. sales totaling 41,040 examples in 2017. The Encore and Enclave, however, are the sweethearts of the brand, though Buick is also willing to step outside its comfort zone with the Regal TourX
all-road station wagon. Described as a crossover by none other than the automaker’s head honcho, the Regal TourX retails at $29,070.