2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir Is More Expensive Than The Cadillac XTS

Ever thought to yourself “I want a full-size Buick sedan that costs as much as a Cadillac XTS?” General Motors is glad to make your wish come true with the LaCrosse Avenir, the brand’s second most luxurious model after the Enclave Avenir. And expensive it is at $45,795 including destination.
A few bucks more expensive than the LaCrosse Premium, the Avenir ships as standard with front-wheel-drive. Although Buick refers to Avenir as a sub-brand similarly to how Ford describes Vignale, it’s not. What you’re looking at is a glorified trim level, and nothing more.

The question is, why would General Motors come up with such a thing in the first place? According to Duncan Aldred, the global vice president of Buick and GMC, “nine out of ten LaCrosse buyers are choosing one of the top two trim levels.” Reading between the lines, the Avenir was born out of demand, not because Buick is looking back to its more glorious past.

Making the best out of the retail price, the LaCrosse Avenir features lots of standard equipment, including exclusive styling, badging, and 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels. Satellite navigation, panoramic moonroof, and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound audio are also standard, as is the nine-speed automatic transmission matched with the 310-horsepower V6 engine.

Customers who are more interested in frugality can’t get the Avenir with the eAssist mild-hybrid system, which is exclusive to the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. If, however, you’re in the market for a nice-handling sedan, you’d better tick the All-Wheel-Drive with Active Twin Clutch from the options list, bringing the price to $47,995 including destination.

It must be highlighted that the Dynamic Drive Package unlocks the full potential of the LaCrosse Avenir, adding continuous variable dampening control to the menu, as well as a suite of safety features. And if you’re not happy with the Chestnut interior color theme with embroidered headrests, then the Ebony interior package is just what the doctor ordered.
