2019 Buick Envision Adds Hydra-Matic 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

Underpinned by the D2XX platform that General Motors also uses for the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain, the Envision is available with a six-speed automatic and seven-speed DCT that's exclusive to the Chinese market. But for the 2019 model year, Buick improves the compact-sized SUV
with the 9T50 nine-speed auto in the U.S.
Co-developed with Ford, the Hydra-Matic transmission stacks the planetary sets in line, translating to a narrower package than the ZF-developed nine-speed automatic
found in FCA products. According to the ordering guide, the 9T50 is limited to the Premium trim levels. The base, Preferred, and Essence configurations soldier on with the six-speed box.
2019 sees Buick
replace Midnight Amethyst Metallic with Satin Steel Gray, translating to a total of six exterior color options. From a design standpoint, the rear end of the Envision ushers in LED taillights. Up front, bi-LED headlights come standard on the Premium I and Premium II. Lesser trim levels ship with projector beam high-intensity discharge headlamps, which replace the composite halogens offered up until now.
The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine boasts a turned-down, hidden exhaust outlet for the 2019 Buick Envision, a change that affects the base, Preferred, and Essence trim levels. As far as the interior is concerned, Ice Blue interior lighting makes way for White. The Ebony seats with Dark Plum accents are replaced by Dark Galvanized leather and Ebony trim. In addition to these, Buick sweetens the deal with Tire Fill Alert, Wireless Cell Phone Charging, and an ionizing air cleaner.
Last, but certainly not least, the Envision
gets two new wheel designs, both measuring 19 inches in diameter. As ever, the LTG 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder serves as the range-topping engine, packing 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque. Look forward to pricing information to be published closer to the on-sale date.