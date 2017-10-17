autoevolution
 

Buick Excelle GX Wagon and GL6 Minivan Unveiled in China

17 Oct 2017, 19:27 UTC ·
by
Wagons and minivans being killed by SUVs? Not in China, where Buick just launched a couple of cars we've never seen before. Meet the well designed Excelle GX and the practical GL6.
6 photos
Both of these cars have a 0% chance of being sold in America, at least in their current forms. However, they are just so interesting and reveal how much the Buick brand is changing.

As the Chinese market was relatively small, most Buicks used to be re-badged Chevy or Opel models. However, GM now sells way more cars there than anywhere else in the world, so they have to cater to the local needs.

Let's start with the premium minivan. Described as a smaller brother to the GL8, the GL6 has to seat for six people. Buick says the interior is flexible and provides sufficient headroom and knee room in the second row.

But the 2,796mm wheelbase is nearly identical to that of the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer. So think of this as a Chinese equivalent to the European MPV segment, not a full-fledged Town & Country rival. That shouldn't be surprising since the platform is the same as the Opel Zafira. Power comes exclusively from a 160 HP small turbo engine matched to an automatic.

The GL6 matches the design of the new Buick Excelle GX, an all-new multifunctional wagon. The odd thing is that the 2,640 mm doesn't match either the Astra K wagon or its predecessor. But there are Opel-like hints on the inside.

Another key difference is the way the trunk opening engulfs the taillights, just like it did on the previous Insignia. It's a complex, design-focused piece of kit and could be the main reason why we're talking about Chinese Buicks today.

The same engine is found under the hood of the Excelle GX, a 1.3-liter turbo with 160 HP and 230 Nm of torque.
Buick Buick Excelle minivan
