Buick Excelle GX Wagon and GL6 Minivan Unveiled in China

Wagons and minivans being killed by SUVs? Not in China, where Buick just launched a couple of cars we've never seen before. Meet the well designed Excelle GX and the practical GL6.

As the Chinese market was relatively small, most Buicks used to be re-badged Chevy or Opel models. However, GM now sells way more cars there than anywhere else in the world, so they have to cater to the local needs.



Let's start with the premium minivan. Described as a smaller brother to the



But the 2,796mm wheelbase is nearly identical to that of the BMW MPV segment, not a full-fledged Town & Country rival. That shouldn't be surprising since the platform is the same as the Opel Zafira. Power comes exclusively from a 160 HP small turbo engine matched to an automatic.



The GL6 matches the design of the new Buick Excelle GX, an all-new multifunctional wagon. The odd thing is that the 2,640 mm doesn't match either the Astra K wagon or its predecessor. But there are Opel-like hints on the inside.



Another key difference is the way the trunk opening engulfs the taillights, just like it did on the previous Insignia. It's a complex, design-focused piece of kit and could be the main reason why we're talking about Chinese Buicks today.



