Buick Sets Up 2018 Regal vs. Audi A5 quattro AWD Test

In Europe, you would call an Opel trying to compete with Audi "plucky." However, since Buick is a luxury automaker, it can get around this problem.
So what's this all about? Well, during the media launch of the 2018 Regal, Buick wanted to show that its all-wheel-drive system is better than the one Audi made. Think about it! We're talking about the famous quattro badge, that's almost synonymous with "Made in Germany" all-weather grip.
The rig is the same for the A5 Sportback
(that's the 5-door model) and the Regal. Three of the wheels are sitting on rollers, so they can't move the car forward. Only the left rear rubber is touching the road.
When the Audi tries, it can't move because all wheels are spinning. But the Regal can shuffle power not just from one axle to the other, but also between the rear wheels.
We bet that if the Audi driver kept his foot down for a little longer, the car would eventually move. But there's no denying that the Buick Regal got out almost instantly. Is GM making better technology than the Germans? Now that's a scary thought. Better not let anybody hear about this, or there will be riots.
Under the hood of every new Regal is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder delivering 250-hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. If AWD
is also specified, that torque increases to 296 lb-ft. Those numbers are nearly identical to the Audi.
There's no denying that in a drag race, the A5 is probably going to be faster. However, you always get more standard stuff for less money in the American competitor. The price? From $25,000 as standard or $32,600 for the Preferred II model with AWD. You can barely get the Audi A3 for that kind of money.