2019 BMW Z4 Most Likely Going Official at 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Started in 1989 with the Z1, the Z lineup is now preparing to welcome the third generation of the Z4. Codenamed G29 and spied numerous times alongside the BMW CLAR platform-based Toyota Supra, the newcomer is likely to make its official debut on August 23rd at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
According to the Bavarian automaker, “the identity of the World Premiere model will be revealed closer to the time of the press conference. Suffice it to say that this new model will certainly be an emotional addition to the BMW range.” Bear in mind Toyota demonstrated the Supra at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, leaving the Z4 to follow suit.
Along with the Z4, the Concours will see BMW bring the M850i Coupe for its North American premiere and the Concept M8 Gran Coupe. The gentlemen who will entertain the public are confirmed to be Bernhard Kuhnt (president of BMW in North America) and Jozef Kaban (design head).
“What if you’re wrong and the 8 Series Cabriolet is the one?” Good question, but it would be impossible for BMW to take the veil off the open-top model so soon after the launch of the fixed-head coupe. The 8 Series Gran Coupe, on the other hand, should go official right after the 8 Series Cabriolet.
To be manufactured in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr, the Z4 will enter production towards the end of 2018 for the 2019 model year. 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged engine options are in the pipeline, with BMW expected to offer the Competition Package on top of the M40i for maximum exhilaration. In this specification, chances are the inline-six is capable of churning out 385 PS (380 horsepower) on full song.
As opposed to the Supra, the Z4 will be available with a good ol’ six-speed manual to keep the purists happy. Those who would rather let the transmission to the shifting for them will be treated with the ZF 8HP automatic. The eight-speeder will also be offered in the X7, which will be revealed towards the end of the year with seating for seven the 7 Series-inspired luxury and technology.
Along with the Z4, the Concours will see BMW bring the M850i Coupe for its North American premiere and the Concept M8 Gran Coupe. The gentlemen who will entertain the public are confirmed to be Bernhard Kuhnt (president of BMW in North America) and Jozef Kaban (design head).
“What if you’re wrong and the 8 Series Cabriolet is the one?” Good question, but it would be impossible for BMW to take the veil off the open-top model so soon after the launch of the fixed-head coupe. The 8 Series Gran Coupe, on the other hand, should go official right after the 8 Series Cabriolet.
To be manufactured in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr, the Z4 will enter production towards the end of 2018 for the 2019 model year. 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged engine options are in the pipeline, with BMW expected to offer the Competition Package on top of the M40i for maximum exhilaration. In this specification, chances are the inline-six is capable of churning out 385 PS (380 horsepower) on full song.
As opposed to the Supra, the Z4 will be available with a good ol’ six-speed manual to keep the purists happy. Those who would rather let the transmission to the shifting for them will be treated with the ZF 8HP automatic. The eight-speeder will also be offered in the X7, which will be revealed towards the end of the year with seating for seven the 7 Series-inspired luxury and technology.