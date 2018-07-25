2019 BMW X4 M Spotted on the Nurburgring, Shows Its Aggressive Side

As it has been the case with the (more mature) X3, those willing to grab an X4 have been asking for an all-out M version ever since the introduction of the crossover. Well, the German automotive producer has decided to answer those requests, with the company being almost ready to introduce the 2019 X4 M.

4 photos



Once the camo comes off later this year, we'll get to see the angry fascia(s) of the X4 M, along with the other expected performance elements, like the M mirror and the hefty wheel arches housing serious wheels. Oh, and let's not forget the quad-exhaust.



The source of the (not so spicy) decibels that will greet you in the clip is expected to be a new S58 motor. Replacing the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six that currently animates the M3 and M4, the S58 is based on the single-turbo B58 animating the M240i. Nevertheless, in the process of becoming a proper M Division motor, the unit will gain an extra turbocharger.



The unit should deliver anywhere between 450 and 500 hp and fans of the Bavarian automaker obviously hope for as much power as possible.



After all, the X4 M, along with the soon-to-be-unveiled AMG GLC 63 S (Coupe) and Jaguar F-Pace SVR.



And since the



