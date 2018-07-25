2018 BMW X2 Falls Short of TSP Rating Because of the Head Restraints

In addition to the “acceptable” rating awarded for the headlights performance and the ease of use of the child seat anchors, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has something to highlight about the head restraints of the 2018 BMW X2. More to the point, they don’t protect the passenger against whiplash in a rear crash as well as the IIHS would expect them to.
And that’s something unusual for BMW, a premium-oriented automaker that has an impeccable record in terms of safety both in the United States and Europe. “The lack of a good head restraint rating is unusual," noted the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, making it the fourth vehicle from the 2018 model year to receive a less-than-good rating.
More to the point, the excessive amount of g-force on the torso and delay for the head contact is what’s wrong with the design of the head restraints in a rear-end collision. BMW, on the other hand, took notice of the problem. In an official response to the IIHS, the automaker mentioned “planned improvements” to the design, which will be tested in September 2018.
Disqualified from the Top Safety Pick list, the X2 is the coupe-ified brother of the X1. Riding on a front- and all-wheel-drive platform shared with MINI, the compact-sized crossover is available in two flavors in the United States.
The sDrive28i retails from $36,400 in this part of the world, coming with the 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-four engine. The xDrive28i levels up to all-wheel drive, coming in at $38,400. The two drivetrain options are capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in 6.6 and 6.3 seconds, respectively.
With 228 horsepower from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 258 pound-feet of torque from 1,450 to 4,500 rpm, you could even say the 28i is adequately potent for its size and heft. But BMW won’t stop here.
The M35i has been spied time and again testing in cold and hot weather, as well as at the Nurburgring. And as the name doesn’t imply, the engine bay of the hottest variant in the lineup will be an evolution of the 2.0-liter turbo in the MINI JCW lineup.
Codenamed B48A20T1, the engine is expected to crank output up to 300 horsepower. Expect the X2 M35i to arrive in the United States sometime in the spring of 2019.
