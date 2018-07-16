2019 BMW X7 Instrument Cluster Display Shows Animation Of 5 Series

Even though BMW will take the veils off the X7 by the end of the year, there’s still much to do until the full-size SUV is ready for series production. This prototype, for example, shows an animation of the 5 Series in the instrument cluster, meaning that even the software developers still have a few things to address.
Spied by the carparazzi next to the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, the X7 shares the CLAR platform with just about every modern BMW the 5 Series upward in the lineup. But being a full-size SUV, the X7 has more in common with the 7 Series.
The steering wheel, on the other hand, combines buttons from the 8 Series with the airbag cover from the 7 Series. The gearshift lever and rotary controller of the iDrive infotainment system, on the other hand, appear to be borrowed from the 8 Series.
With seating for seven and with the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS just around the corner, the X7 won’t have it easy in this segment. The Range Rover is the golden standard in this segment, with Bentley and Rolls-Royce fighting for a piece of the ultra-luxury market.
Based on the quad-exhaust tips hidden by two outlets integrated into the rear bumper, this fellow here is powered by the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 known as N63. In the all-new X5 xDrive50i, the N63B44 is rated at 456 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) of peak torque from 1,500 to 4,750 rpm. As for the S63 in the M5, you’re looking at more than 600 horsepower with the Competition package.
Six-cylinder options such as the xDrive40i will be offered as well, to which the Europeans will be further treated to the 3.0-liter B57 engine in the xDrive30d (195 kW) and M50d (294 kW). The concept version of the X7 relies on a plug-in hybrid system, so don’t be surprised if BMW adapts that powertrain solution for the production model.
