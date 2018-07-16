First Private Spacecraft to Reach the Moon in 2019

2019 BMW X7 Instrument Cluster Display Shows Animation Of 5 Series

Even though BMW will take the veils off the X7 by the end of the year, there’s still much to do until the full-size SUV is ready for series production. This prototype, for example, shows an animation of the 5 Series in the instrument cluster, meaning that even the software developers still have a few things to address. 11 photos SUV , the X7 has more in common with the 7 Series.



The steering wheel, on the other hand, combines buttons from the 8 Series with the airbag cover from the 7 Series. The gearshift lever and rotary controller of the iDrive infotainment system, on the other hand, appear to be borrowed from the 8 Series.



With seating for seven and with the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS just around the corner,



Based on the quad-exhaust tips hidden by two outlets integrated into the rear bumper, this fellow here is powered by the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 known as N63. In the all-new X5 xDrive50i, the N63B44 is rated at 456 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) of peak torque from 1,500 to 4,750 rpm. As for the S63 in the M5, you’re looking at more than 600 horsepower with the Competition package.



