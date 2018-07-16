DARPA Looks for Cargo for the Launch Challenge Competition

Hyundai Ranked Most Reliable Car Brand in the UK

Buying a car is a decision that can’t – or shouldn’t – be made in a hurry, so maybe a new study on the most and least reliable brands can be of assistance. 17 photos



For the 2018 edition, the study was fielded from February through April 2018, on 13,536 car owners,



All drivers had been using the same car for 12 to 36 months, and had to answer a series of questions referring to a variety of issues, across 8 categories: driving experience, vehicle exterior, ACEN (audio, communication, entertainment, navigation), FCD (features, controls, displays), seats, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), engine and transmission, and vehicle interior.



Overall dependability for each car brand was determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). The lower the PP100 score, the higher the quality of the vehicles from the brand.



That said,



Speaking of problems, technology-related issues are among the six most common problems reported by British drivers. Carmakers should heed to that and start working on a way to build customer trust, Josh Halliburton, Head of European Operations at J.D. Power, states.



“Automotive systems are more complex than they’ve ever been and premium brands especially are incorporating autonomous driving building blocks - adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic braking - into their models,” Halliburton explains.



“It’s imperative for manufacturers to address this issue in order to improve the level of consumer trust in the technology,” he adds.



Here is the complete list of reliable and not-so-reliable carmakers, as voted by UK drivers.



1. Hyundai – 78 PP100

2. Suzuki – 87 PP100

3. Kia – 94 PP100

4. Skoda – 97 PP100

5. Nissan – 100 PP100

6. SEAT – 102 PP100

7. Dacia – 105 PP100

8. Peugeot – 107 PP100

9. Toyota – 109 PP100

10. Vauxhall – 113 PP100

11. Honda – 115 PP100

12. Ford – 116 PP100

13. VW – 119 PP100

14. Mercedes-Benz – 124 PP100

15. Mazda – 127 PP100

16. Industry Average – 128 PP100

17. Jaguar – 137 PP100

18. Volvo – 138 PP100

19. Renault – 139 PP100

20. MINI – 153 PP100

21. Citroen – 164 PP100

22. Land Rover – 169 PP100

23. Audi – 175 PP100

24. Fiat – 177 PP100

