Hyundai Ranked Most Reliable Car Brand in the UK

Buying a car is a decision that can’t – or shouldn’t – be made in a hurry, so maybe a new study on the most and least reliable brands can be of assistance.
For the 4th year in a row, the J.D. Power UK Vehicle Dependability Study comes to show which are the most reliable car brands in the UK, according to the drivers who take their vehicles out on the road and the issues they encounter there.
For the 2018 edition, the study was fielded from February through April 2018, on 13,536 car owners, Express reports. All of them drove new vehicles registered from February 2015 to February 2017. In other words, the study didn’t include old cars.
All drivers had been using the same car for 12 to 36 months, and had to answer a series of questions referring to a variety of issues, across 8 categories: driving experience, vehicle exterior, ACEN (audio, communication, entertainment, navigation), FCD (features, controls, displays), seats, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), engine and transmission, and vehicle interior.
Overall dependability for each car brand was determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). The lower the PP100 score, the higher the quality of the vehicles from the brand.
That said, Hyundai ranked highest, followed by Suzuki and Kia. At the bottom of the scale, with the most reported problems, were BMW, followed by Fiat, Audi and Land Rover.
Speaking of problems, technology-related issues are among the six most common problems reported by British drivers. Carmakers should heed to that and start working on a way to build customer trust, Josh Halliburton, Head of European Operations at J.D. Power, states.
“Automotive systems are more complex than they’ve ever been and premium brands especially are incorporating autonomous driving building blocks - adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic braking - into their models,” Halliburton explains.
“It’s imperative for manufacturers to address this issue in order to improve the level of consumer trust in the technology,” he adds.
Here is the complete list of reliable and not-so-reliable carmakers, as voted by UK drivers.
1. Hyundai – 78 PP100
2. Suzuki – 87 PP100
3. Kia – 94 PP100
4. Skoda – 97 PP100
5. Nissan – 100 PP100
6. SEAT – 102 PP100
7. Dacia – 105 PP100
8. Peugeot – 107 PP100
9. Toyota – 109 PP100
10. Vauxhall – 113 PP100
11. Honda – 115 PP100
12. Ford – 116 PP100
13. VW – 119 PP100
14. Mercedes-Benz – 124 PP100
15. Mazda – 127 PP100
16. Industry Average – 128 PP100
17. Jaguar – 137 PP100
18. Volvo – 138 PP100
19. Renault – 139 PP100
20. MINI – 153 PP100
21. Citroen – 164 PP100
22. Land Rover – 169 PP100
23. Audi – 175 PP100
24. Fiat – 177 PP100
25. BMW – 192 PP100
