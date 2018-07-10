Russian Progress 70 Becomes Fastest Spacecraft to Reach the Space Station

Donald Trump’s Driver Sues Him for Unpaid Wages, Overtime

The lawsuit argues that Cintron did get what appears to be a significant raise in 2010, but it actually ended up costing him money because Trump forced him to surrender his health benefits. In other words, he got more money, but the Trump Corporation saved nearly $18,000 a year. And Cintron was left without insurance, that goes without saying.



As if that wasn’t bad enough, Trump Corporation also had Cintron working overtime and not paying him for it, the lawsuit alleges. He estimates he’s due back payment for about 3,300 hours, which would amount to over $178,000 at his current rate.



Cintron is suing the Trump Corporation for lost wages and damages, and is hoping to see justice served in court, even if he’s going up against the most powerful man on the planet. As The Donald fancies himself.



In a statement to the same media outlet, the Trump Corporation states their intention of fighting the allegations in court.



In a statement to the same media outlet, the Trump Corporation states their intention of fighting the allegations in court.

"Mr. Cintron was at all times paid generously and in accordance with the law. Once the facts come out we expect to be fully vindicated in court," it says. It sounds like a very delicate, more elaborate and smarter version of the phrase Trump loves excessively, "fake news."