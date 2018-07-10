autoevolution
 

Donald Trump’s Driver Sues Him for Unpaid Wages, Overtime

10 Jul 2018, 12:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
The man who drove The Donald around before he became POTUS claims his time with the former reality star slash real estate mogul amounted to nothing short of exploitation.
10 photos
ext-Generation Cadillac Presiential Limo "Beast 2.0"ext-Generation Cadillac Presiential Limo "Beast 2.0"ext-Generation Cadillac Presiential Limo "Beast 2.0"ext-Generation Cadillac Presiential Limo "Beast 2.0"ext-Generation Cadillac Presiential Limo "Beast 2.0"ext-Generation Cadillac Presiential Limo "Beast 2.0"ext-Generation Cadillac Presiential Limo "Beast 2.0"ext-Generation Cadillac Presiential Limo "Beast 2.0"ext-Generation Cadillac Presiential Limo "Beast 2.0"
Noel Cintron worked for Trump for 10 years in total, but his boss screwed him big time for the last 6 of those. He didn’t get a raise and had his health benefits suspended, and was never paid for doing overtime, Cintron argues in court documents obtained by TMZ.

The lawsuit argues that Cintron did get what appears to be a significant raise in 2010, but it actually ended up costing him money because Trump forced him to surrender his health benefits. In other words, he got more money, but the Trump Corporation saved nearly $18,000 a year. And Cintron was left without insurance, that goes without saying.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Trump Corporation also had Cintron working overtime and not paying him for it, the lawsuit alleges. He estimates he’s due back payment for about 3,300 hours, which would amount to over $178,000 at his current rate.

Cintron stopped working for Trump when he became President and the job of chauffeuring Trump around went to agents from the Secret Service.

Cintron is suing the Trump Corporation for lost wages and damages, and is hoping to see justice served in court, even if he’s going up against the most powerful man on the planet. As The Donald fancies himself.

In a statement to the same media outlet, the Trump Corporation states their intention of fighting the allegations in court.

“Mr. Cintron was at all times paid generously and in accordance with the law. Once the facts come out we expect to be fully vindicated in court,” it says. It sounds like a very delicate, more elaborate and smarter version of the phrase Trump loves excessively, “fake news.”
donald trump VIP driver lawsuit
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 