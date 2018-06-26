autoevolution
 

Donald Trump Threatens Harley-Davidson with Taxes Like Never Before

Harley-Davidson’s announcement that it might be forced to shift production of the Euro-spec models from the United States seems to have struck a chord with president Donald Trump.
As usual, Trump is spending the first hours of each day ranting about whatever upset him the day before. On the menu Tuesday morning are EU tariffs and Harley-Davidson.

The entire affair started on Monday after the bike builder said the increased tariffs for American bikes sold in the EU would mean the price for the motorcycles would have to jumpo by $2,200. Since it doesn’t want that, it decided to move production of motorcycles for EU destinations from the US to its international facilities.

Trump responded quite candidly, asking for patience and only marginally accusing the company of using the tariffs as an excuse to cover already-made decision. Last night, Trump did the math in his sleep and woke up on the wrong side of the bed, letting loose the dogs of Twitter.

First, he goes on by saying Harley decided on the cuts in Kansas City and relocation to Thailand long before tariffs were announced, hence the excuse part we mentioned earlier.
Then he goes on mildly threatening that should it move production abroad, Harley will not be able to sell back to the U.S. without paying a big tax.
At the very end, using written shouting, he warns Harley-Davidson they will be taxed like never before.
The entire rant can be seen in the embedded tweets. What’s not embedded is another threat made by Trump (he mixes tweets about H-D, the EU and borders stuff so badly that it’s nearly impossible to keep track) who said cars from the EU are next to be hit by increased tariffs, as “In the end it will all even out - and it won’t take very long!”
