Toyota Pokes Trump, Says Its Workers Are Not a National Security Threat

Before that,



Of the companies assembling cars in the U.S., none have spoken outright about Trump’s economic decision until now. This week, the president’s increasing pressure on the industry has finally sparked the first reaction, coming from the world’s largest automaker, Toyota.



In a very outspoken statement released on Wednesday, Toyota took aim at Trump’s request to the Commerce Department to conduct an investigation and determine whether imports of vehicles are a threat to national security.



“A hundred and thirty-seven thousand Americans support their families working for Toyota, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships. They are not a national security threat,” said Toyota.



Going further, the carmaker said that should Trump have his way and impose a 25 percent tariff on automotive imports, in essence it would mean a tax on consumers that would increase the cost of every vehicle sold in the country.



“Even the Toyota Camry, the best-selling car in America, made in Georgetown, Kentucky, would face $1,800 in increased costs,” the Japanese added.



The Commerce Department set Friday, June 29th as a deadline for companies to file comments on its proposed tariff. Toyota’s statement is part of the official comment it plans to file, asking American authorities to “reject the notion that automotive imports threaten national security.”



