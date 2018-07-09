2019 BMW 8 Series Going On Sale In the U.S. From $111,900

Compared to the 6 Series from the previous generation, the 8 Series is a different animal altogether. The differences extend to the pricing, with the M850i xDrive starting at $111,900 (plus $995 destination) in the U.S. of A. according to BMW.
The pricing isn’t as prohibitive in Europe because the 8 Series is offered with an inline-six turbo diesel as standard in this part of the world. In Germany, for example, the 840d xDrive starts at €100,000 and the M850i xDrive costs €125,700.
Compared to the 320 PS and 680 Nm (316 horsepower and 502 pound-feet) of torque of the 3.0-liter B57, the 4.4-liter N63 in the range-topping model has 530 PS and 750 Nm (523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet) at its disposal. Bearing in mind the M8 will level up to 600 ponies or thereabouts, the M850i xDrive is just what the doctor ordered. And despite the heft, it’s a quick-accelerating car in its own right.
Tipping the scale 1,890 kilograms (4,167 pounds), the M850i xDrive shoots to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds. The twin-turbocharged V8 and ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic continue to do their thing until the speedometer shows 250 km/h (155 mph), the type of maximum velocity that will get you in trouble on a public road.
Even though the standard equipment list is extensive, buyers looking for even more pizzazz are well catered for by the Bavarian automaker from Munich. Carbon fiber exterior and interior trim (including the roof, mirror caps, and diffusor blades), glass on the gearshift lever, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond audio, countless driver-assist and safety tidbits, the sky is the limit at this price point of the grand tourer segment.
In addition to the coupe, the 8 Series family will welcome two more body styles by the end of next year. Leaked through a design patent filed with the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property on July 19th, the Convertible and Gran Coupe will also be available in M850i xDrive and M8 flavors.
