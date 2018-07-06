2019 Audi TT RS Spied With New RS Look and Fresh Blue Paint

Audi is known for its fantastic shades of paint, and they have stepped up their game significantly with the yellow A1 supermini and all the colors added to the A6. However, we haven't seen this shade of ocean blue before.

In any case, the color looks a little like



Speaking of which, there's a new design language going on at the front, mostly copying the way the intakes are shaped on the RS4 and RS5. While we don't spot anything at the back, this is entirely normal for a low-volume facelift.



We suspect changes are happening on the inside and will affect the whole TT series. It looks like there are cutouts with blue trim in the seats, suggesting a lightweight version of the TT RS is being prepared.



While there haven't been any reports of power increases, the 2.5-liter TFSI turbo engine has plenty of leftover grunt. However, the gap between the TT RS and more expensive models like the RS5 or the upcoming S7 is uncomfortably close.



