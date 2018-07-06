autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Delivers 200,000 R Models Since 2002 Golf R32

6 Jul 2018, 18:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Amazing! We never imagined that Volkswagen had built so many R models since they are kind of expensive. But if you think about it, the first one was launched way back in 2002.
6 photos
Volkswagen Delivers 200,000 R Models Since 2002 Golf R32Volkswagen Delivers 200,000 R Models Since 2002 Golf R32Volkswagen Delivers 200,000 R Models Since 2002 Golf R32Volkswagen Delivers 200,000 R Models Since 2002 Golf R32Volkswagen Delivers 200,000 R Models Since 2002 Golf R32
Volkswagen today announced that it has built and delivered its 200,000th R unit. Jost Capito, Executive Director of Volkswagen R, handed over the unit to a UK customer at Robinsons Volkswagen Peterborough.

The new owner is a long-time Volkswagen customer and has a MkIV Golf R32, which is the first one, and an MkV Golf GTI in his garage. We think it's interesting that he ordered in black since about 75% of the original R32s were specced in either blue or silver. Black has never been a trademark VW color, which is not to say it isn't cool.

“Developing and globally retailing 200,000 units in 15 years is a big achievement,” said Capito. “Volkswagen R is a small business that employs around 350 colleagues. Everyone in our company contributes to the success of the company. My personal thank you goes out to everyone in the team, but also in the retailer network, who should take pride in this milestone.”

Volkswagen didn't provide sales data on the subject, but we think the vast majority of the 200k R models are Golfs. However, there are a few exceptions. For example, the Passat briefly came with an R36 version, which has a 3.5-liter engine.

There's also the Mk6's sexier cousin, the Scirocco R, which was front-wheel drive. A Golf R Cabriolet was also briefly offered, as was the Touareg R50 with a V10 TDI making 350 HP and 850 Nm (627 lbs ft). Forgot about that, didn't you?

Volkswagen also made a few thousand units of the Polo R WRC, though this isn't mentioned in the press release. Right now, a wagon version sits alongside the hatchback.

Capito has also hinted at a Tiguan R, which will be powered by a 2.5 TFSI/TSI, and an Arteon R with some sort of V6.
Volkswagen Golf R Scirocco R Polo R WRC Volkswagen R
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 