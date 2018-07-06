Volkswagen Delivers 200,000 R Models Since 2002 Golf R32

Amazing! We never imagined that Volkswagen had built so many R models since they are kind of expensive. But if you think about it, the first one was launched way back in 2002.

Capito has also hinted at a Volkswagen today announced that it has built and delivered its 200,000th R unit. Jost Capito, Executive Director of Volkswagen R, handed over the unit to a UK customer at Robinsons Volkswagen Peterborough.The new owner is a long-time Volkswagen customer and has a MkIV Golf R32 , which is the first one, and an MkV Golf GTI in his garage. We think it's interesting that he ordered in black since about 75% of the original R32s were specced in either blue or silver. Black has never been a trademark VW color, which is not to say it isn't cool.“Developing and globally retailing 200,000 units in 15 years is a big achievement,” said Capito. “Volkswagen R is a small business that employs around 350 colleagues. Everyone in our company contributes to the success of the company. My personal thank you goes out to everyone in the team, but also in the retailer network, who should take pride in this milestone.”Volkswagen didn't provide sales data on the subject, but we think the vast majority of the 200k R models are Golfs. However, there are a few exceptions. For example, the Passat briefly came with an R36 version, which has a 3.5-liter engine.There's also the Mk6's sexier cousin, the Scirocco R, which was front-wheel drive. A Golf R Cabriolet was also briefly offered, as was the Touareg R50 with a V10making 350and 850 Nm (627 lbs ft). Forgot about that, didn't you?Volkswagen also made a few thousand units of the Polo R WRC, though this isn't mentioned in the press release. Right now, a wagon version sits alongside the hatchback.Capito has also hinted at a Tiguan R , which will be powered by a 2.5 TFSI/TSI, and an Arteon R with some sort of V6.