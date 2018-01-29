Riviera Blue Audi RS3 Sportback Is Like a Porsche Hatchback

You see Riviera Blue on a lot of cars, but it's mainly Porsche's thing. So an Audi RS3 wearing it is like seeing a 911 in Nardo Grey, not that this doesn't happen.

So, which cars are usually seen in Riviera Blue? Well, the 911, usually the GT3 or GT3 RS, sometimes the



Looking past the name, this color is like sky blue or any other non-metallic light shade of blue. In my book, which gives it a very retro vibe, and everybody knows how cool the 80's look has been the past year. And what cars were popular in that era? Well, think of the Quattro or the 80 series that gave rise to the RS2.



Did we write all that for an RS3? Yes, because as we established yesterday, the hot hatch is the pinnacle of speed, showing the C63 what traction is all about.



This particular RS3 is sitting at Audi Forum Neckarsulm and is of the facelift variety. That means it's got the latest RS4-inspired headlight design and a digital dashboard. Sure, it probably costs a lot of money, but 400 horsepower would have been enough for a supercar a couple of decades ago.



The Audi Exclusive program can paint any color you want. However, it means parting with at least €3,000 and waiting a little longer for your delivery. We have a sneaking suspicion that the guy who ordered it has a 911 GT3 in the same color at home and wants matchy-matchy cars.



