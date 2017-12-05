2019 Audi TT RS Facelift Shows the Next Iteration of Ingolstadt's Pocket Rocket

The Audi TT RS is a very weird proposition of a car: it's so damn cute, but also so damn fast. The 2+2 sports car is basically unique in the market right now, which means Audi can pretty much do what it wants with it without worrying about the competition.

To be perfectly honest, at least from a stylistic point of view, it looks like it's going to be one of the mildest refreshings the world has ever seen, even by Audi standards. The test car is wearing plenty of camouflage over its front and rear, but the changes are much harder to spot.



The lower part of the front bumper appears to remain untouched, with only some minor modifications brought to the two large air inlets on each side. And with that, we've pretty much covered everything that's new on the



There's also the headlights, which even though look like they'll retain the same shape, will have different graphics and a new LED strip for the car's DRL signature. Telling these two apart won't be easy for anyone but the brand's most diehard fans.



The side profile sees slightly modified sills and even though



It's hard to tell whether the refreshed TT RS will have an active rear spoiler, the engineers just didn't bother fitting it or the new model will just skip one altogether. Since there don't appear to be any aerodynamics modifications, we don't see how the TT RS could suddenly do without a rear wing, so one of the other two options should be the correct one. Since installing an active one would take up more space (a premium for the TT) as well as add weight and complexity, that leaves us with just the one explanation.



Since this is the first time the car has been spotted, we don't really know if Audi will do anything about the TT RS' power output. Our guess is it won't: 400 hp for a vehicle like this is plenty and, as we've said before, it's not like it's at any risk of being outclassed by the competition.



The interior shouldn't see that many changes either. Audi decided to focus on the driving and didn't include a central-mounted screen, limiting the surface of displays to that of the Virtual Cockpit - Audi's digital instrument cluster. Since, as



