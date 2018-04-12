2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases 2019 Audi TT RS in Nurburgring Lap Time Attack

With the Nurburgring testing season now running at full pace, the Industry Pool sessions deliver plenty of goodies. And there's one particular aspect of yesterday's testing session that caught our eye in particular, since this involves the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the 2019 Audi TT RS facelift.

Thanks to the piece of Ring footage at the bottom of the page, you can check out the GT3 RS chasing the TT RS, with both VW Group crown jewels going all out - you'll find this at the 0:45 point of the clip.While we recently discussed the mid-cycle revamp of the TT RS, with the prototype we have here having been spotted on the Green Hell, some might wonder why the Rennsport Neunelfer is blitzing the Ring. And the answer is simple: the 991.1 incarnation of the naturally aspirated track special has yet to deliver a Nurburgring number.In fact, this video showcases no less than three GT3 RS prototypes flying on the infamous German track.And we're expecting the GT3 RS to become a member of the sub-7 club - keep in mind that the standard GT3, if we may call it so, can lap the track in 7:12.7.You see, certain 991.1 GT3 RS owners have taken to social media to explain that they feel the difference made by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp is not serious enough to determine them to make the switch. Well, if our chronograph expectations become a reality, the lap time asset of the newcomer should silence those critics (the 991.1 GT3 RS needs 7:20 to blitz the Nordschleife).As for the Audi TT RS, the compact beast can lap the Nurburgring in 7:48.40, but this time come from Sport Auto , with the German magazine usually delivering times that sit slightly behind those that come from carmakers themselves.The revamp will see the 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder heart of the TT RS going past its current 400 hp muscle number, while suspension revisions are also expected. Nevertheless, we wouldn't expect an official Green Hell lap time from Ingolstadt.