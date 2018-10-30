autoevolution

2019 Audi R8 Targa Rendered as Porsche 911 Targa Rival

30 Oct 2018, 12:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The 2019 Audi R8 still belongs to the freshly-out-of-the-oven category, so we have a bit of waiting to do until the revised supercar lands in showrooms. However, the world wide web is here to help us pass the time. These days, it'l only natural for the Internet to come up with renderings that take new models down the fantasy route and it's once again time to see the Ingolstadt supercar being targeted.
37 photos
Audi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HPAudi R8 Facelift Debuts With Cool New Design and 620 HP
This time around, we've brought along a render showcasing the 2019 Audi R8 Targa, with this coming from social media label J.B. Cars.

In our book, the Targa incarnation of the Audi R8 looks fabulous, as we've never been great fans of the R8 Spyder's cloth top.

Of course, such a body style could also open up a whole new possibility in the battle between the Audi R8 and the Porsche 911, since the Targa version of the latter is quite popular.

Then again, we wouldn't hold our breath for the four-ringed company coming up with an R8 Targa - we'll remind you we said the same thing about the 2019 Audi R8 Sportback we showed you earlier this month.

For one thing, the mid-engined layout of the supercar means that such a move would have limited practicality benefits, while the V10 heart of the beast would probably be hidden via such a change. And who doesn't want to stare at the natural aspiration wonder that is the engine of the R8?

Speaking of the R8, we'll remind you that Audi has a special treatment for its supercar. You see, unlike in the case of regular Ingolstadt models, each unit of the R8 gets driven on public roads before finally leaving the factory.

The testing, which spreads over 40 kilometers (make that 25 miles) and is aimed at ensuring the R8 meets the company's quality standards.


 

My latest edit, an R8 Targa concept..what do you think?! 👀 Want an edit on your car, DM me #Audi #R8 #Spyder #AudiR8 #R8Spyder #V10 #Quattro #AudiPixs #Audi_Official #SupercarsOfLondon #Targa #R8Targa #Concept #TTRS #TTS #AudiTTS #TT #AudiTT #Facelift #MK2 #SLine #V10Plus #B9 #AudiS4 #A4 #RS5 #Sportback #Avant #R8V10 #CarThrottle

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Oct 29, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

2019 Audi R8 Audi R8 Audi rendering Targa Porsche 911
Is It Cheating? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
AUDI models:
AUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI e-tronAUDI e-tron Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 