2019 Audi R8 Targa Rendered as Porsche 911 Targa Rival

The 2019 Audi R8 still belongs to the freshly-out-of-the-oven category, so we have a bit of waiting to do until the revised supercar lands in showrooms. However, the world wide web is here to help us pass the time. These days, it'l only natural for the Internet to come up with renderings that take new models down the fantasy route and it's once again time to see the Ingolstadt supercar being targeted.
This time around, we've brought along a render showcasing the 2019 Audi R8 Targa, with this coming from social media label J.B. Cars.
In our book, the Targa incarnation of the Audi R8 looks fabulous, as we've never been great fans of the R8 Spyder's cloth top.
Of course, such a body style could also open up a whole new possibility in the battle between the Audi R8 and the Porsche 911, since the Targa version of the latter is quite popular.
Then again, we wouldn't hold our breath for the four-ringed company coming up with an R8 Targa - we'll remind you we said the same thing about the 2019 Audi R8 Sportback we showed you earlier this month.
For one thing, the mid-engined layout of the supercar means that such a move would have limited practicality benefits, while the V10 heart of the beast would probably be hidden via such a change. And who doesn't want to stare at the natural aspiration wonder that is the engine of the R8?
Speaking of the R8, we'll remind you that Audi has a special treatment for its supercar. You see, unlike in the case of regular Ingolstadt models, each unit of the R8 gets driven on public roads before finally leaving the factory.
The testing, which spreads over 40 kilometers (make that 25 miles) and is aimed at ensuring the R8 meets the company's quality standards.
