2019 Ford GT Gets Carbon Series Treatment to Drop Some Weight for Track Use

Amidst a recall of nearly all GT models produced so far and the announcement that the sales success of the model calls for an extra 350 units to be built on top of the planned production run, American manufacturer Ford announced on Tuesday a limited edition for the model.
Aimed at making the car even more track worthy, Ford decided to fit the GT with a series of carbon fiber elements to make it shed some fat. In all, 40 pounds (18 kg) have been dropped from the waist of the car, making the Carbon Series the lightest vehicle in the GT stables.

As per Ford, carbon fiber was used on the gloss wheels of the car, the lower body panels, interior sills, air register pods, and center console. Other materials, like titanium and polycarbonate, were used on the lug nuts and rear hatch, respectively.

For convenience, Ford decided not to drop the use of technologies like air conditioning, radio and SYNC 3, which would have made the car even lighter, but did remove the cupholders and the driver’s side seat storage bin.

“The Ford GT Carbon Series stands out on the road with its striking carbon fiber-rich design and on the track with its athleticism,” said in a statement Hermann Salenbauch Ford Performance director.

“It is yet another example of how we can bring to life our Le Mans-winning supercar in new and exciting ways so our customers can share in that magical legacy.”

Those opting for this variant of the GT can go for one of four optional accent colors – silver, orange, red or blue - on the mirror caps, center stripe, and calipers. Regardless of this choice, all will get a unique seat pattern with silver stitching that is repeated on the steering wheel.

Ford is already taking orders for the limited edition of the GT and says about one such car can roll off assembly lines each week. No mention was made on how many will be built or if this is a limited edition.
