Watch Everything the Ford GT Supercar Is Not

22 Oct 2018, 15:01 UTC ·
Last week, Ford said it decided to produce more GT supercars than initially planned because of the high demand for the vehicle. Over the weekend, it decided to show the world why 6,500 people have asked for one already.
Using a reverse psychology approach, Ford decided to detail all the things the car is not, as well as what it lacks.

Powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine which develops 647 horsepower, the GT is shown as a purebred supercar, that drops pretty much all the conveniences modern times have to offer in favor of performance.

Ford downplays its model by showing how it cannot park itself, lacks child locks, doesn’t have enough luggage room for golf clubs, has a simple, non-heated steering wheel, and can’t detect what is lurking in the blind spot.

The GT aspires to be a supercar, and as with any supercars, such features are not only undesirable but also useless. You can see Ford’s conclusion in the video attached below.

Going back to the increased production for the GT, the 1,000 units initially planned initially have now become 1,350. Also, the model’s production life has been extended to 2022.

As a means to remind those who have applied for a GT that they have done so, Ford will re-open the final owner application process on November 8, asking previous applicants to confirm or modify their original bid. Both old and new applicants will have 30 days to submit their request for a car.

The carmaker is very strict when it comes to what happens to the GT. It carefully screens the applicants, decides on selecting some of them, and then asks them to sign a very binding contract to prevent the resale of the GT.

Despite their strictness, there are some, like John Cena or the Mecum auction house, who ignored the contract and caused quite a problem for the carmaker.

