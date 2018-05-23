Ford GT Sold by Mecum in Under Two Minutes Because "It’s America"

This past weekend, Ford’s attorneys in charge with the GT conundrum were probably sent into a mental breakdown. Not only were they not able to stop a precious Ford GT from selling at the Mecum’s auction, but the carmaker’s practices got trashed by the auctioneers in the process.

Despite claims that “we are aware of this situation and investigating,” Ford was unable to scare the owner into keeping the car, nor was it able to stop Mecum from squeezing the hell out of it.



Auctioned as the only publicly available 2017 Ford GT in the world, the vehicle left the block in less that two minutes, in the classic machine-gun fire style of Mecum, for a whooping $1.7 million. That’s three times and some change over the official price.



What was interesting though was the way in which the guy from Mecum’s that talks like a Gatling gun tried to reassure the bidders ahead of the auction start.



“The Judge did rule in Mecum’s favor, that we could sell this car. And if Ford wanted it back, they were welcome to come here and bid on it. So this is a publicly legal sale of a Ford GT.”



“We had some people worried there was gonna be some repercussions. There’s no repercussions with this car. It was contested in court, you bid on it, you buy it, it’s yours. It’s America, you can buy and sell what you want!”



It’s not clear what judge said Mecum could sell the car, nor is it clear when the matter of the auctioned GT got to court. We’ll look into that and update the story if needed.



