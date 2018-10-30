autoevolution

Audi Secretly Drives Each R8 Outside the Factory for 25-Mile Foolproof Testing

Despite the automobile being over 130 years old, quality issues still show up from time to time. And even when it comes to premium German carmakers, buyers wonder if paying for the range-topping models includes extra piece of mind. Well, if the Audi R8 is any indication, the answer is yes.
As it turns out, every example of the German supercar is subjected to a test on public roads before leaving the factory in Neckarsulm, Germany, which doesn't apply to normal models of the automotive producer.

Autocar reports that Audi technicians drive the R8 for 40 kilometers (make that 25 miles), evaluating the car to ensure this meets the company's quality standards.

The most vulnerable parts of the vehicle get a temporary wrap, so they're protected from stone chips or scraps and the source also explains that testing takes place in all sorts of weather.

And yes, the detail mentioned above is a bit ironical, since many supercars owners gift their machines with PPF (Paint Protection Film) before getting out on the road, so the car is stripped of the factory wrap only to receive another one.

We'll remind you that Audi has recently introduced the mid-cycle facelift for the second incarnation of the R8.

Weight is slightly up due to WLTP emissions compliance hardware, but the V10 monster gets extra muscle to make up for that.

As for the styling changes brought by the revision, which are rather moderate, you can contemplate this in the image gallery above.

The Internet quickly started playing with the newcomer and this is how we ended up with a rendering portraying a Sportback version of the 2019 Audi R8.

The render mill activities obviously won't stop here and we'll return with new virtual incarnations of the four-ringed supercar as soon as we get our keyboards on them.
