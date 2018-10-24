autoevolution

Photo Comparison: 2020 Audi R8 vs. 2015 Audi R8

In the early hours of Wednesday, Audi dropped  the first details of the long-awaited facelift for the R8 two-seater sports car.
And the wait was worthwhile, it seems, as the visual overhaul of the car, although not extensive, improves the overall look of the R8 (pictured in blue), compared to the 2015 version it will be replacing (pictured in red).

The changes towards an even more sportier design are visible right from the front, where the R8 gets a more sculptured look thanks several minor but effective tweaks: the thick bars used to divide the large air inlets, the more muscular single-frame radiator grille, and the bars surrounding it that lean forward and to the sides when compared to the previous generation.

At the rear, the changes are even more visible, as the air vent grille that was until now a two-piece feature located right under the stoplights has extended from side to side, being interrupted only by the license plate holder, so that we now have only one such element. 

The exhaust pipes are different too, as they have become bigger and round, and are located inside immense-looking housings.

From the side, however, the differences are not all that obvious. The new R8 does appear to show bolder lines for the front and rear overhangs.

When it launches in early 2019, the R8 in both coupe and spyder variants will be offered with three exterior packages to further enhance the look of the front splitter, the side trims, and the diffuser.

Engine wise, Audi will offer the V10 naturally aspirated engine in two output ratings, namely 620 hp for the Performance variant and 570 hp for the regular one. That’s an increase of 10 hp over the previous Plus version of the R8 and 30 hp increase over the regular version.

The full details on the new R8 as released by Audi can be found in the document attached below.
